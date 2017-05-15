Saturday: Baltimore Vintage & Antiques Expo

May 20

Have you been to a mall recently? In case you forgot, they're craven hellholes that make you feel compelled to buy everything around you (because it's ostensibly cheap, but also, cheaply made through incredibly unethical labor more often than not) and also make you realize how little you can actually afford. Anyway, I can't think of anything I've ever bought brand new that I'd consider a favorite. All of my best cozy and ugly-in-a-cute-way winter sweaters were second-hand; all of my colorful, floral-print silk blouses and shorts were vintage or thrifted; denim jackets, oversized flannels, and even the simple black jeans that I definitely don't wear three days in a row sometimes (they're sturdy as hell) just came into my life one day, which is one of the things I enjoy most about vintage shopping. A year ago I found a short, off-white lace dress from Mount Vernon's Bottle of Bread that almost (almost) makes me want to get married one day. Incidentally, Bottle of Bread's co-organizing the second Baltimore Vintage + Antiques Expo along with Hampden's Milk & Ice Vintage. Check out quality vintage and antique pieces from a full roster of local and regional sellers, including the aforementioned as well as Cedar and Cotton, Keepers Vintage, Millbrook Antiques, and almost a couple dozen more. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Ideal Arts Space, 905 W. 36th St., facebook.com/events/1551070634903549, free except for all of the cool new old stuff you're gonna buy. (Rebekah Kirkman)