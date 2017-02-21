Saturday: Baltimore's Gifted First Semi-Annual Sip and Shop

Feb. 25

Among the many great works of art at the MICA Art Market back in December was a table of photographs, ceramics, and t-shirts from the youth program at Jubilee Arts. My girlfriend and I bought a wonderful picture and a few ceramic ornaments to give out as gifts, and it didn't cost us much at all. I bring this up simply to illustrate there are a lot of great, creative kids in the city making cool art, and just like all artists, they deserve support. This event provides another opportunity to do just that. Young artists will be selling things like apparel, tote bags, pillows, and coffee mugs that they designed and made themselves, and they will keep all of the net sales. For the mere act of showing up and perusing these works, attendees will be given complimentary wine and champagne. You can't beat that. 2-4 p.m., The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum, 1601 E. North Ave., baltimoresgifted.com, free (RSVPs requested). (Brandon Weigel)