Saturday: Baltimore Craft Beer Festival

Oct. 7

Baltimore Beer Week kicks off on Oct. 13, but hey, who says there's such a thing as too much beer? Well, medical professionals probably do. Anyway, the Brewers Association of Maryland is gathering 45 breweries from across the state and setting them all up at Canton Waterfront Park for attendees to sample all sorts of different brews. That includes a whole bunch of favorites from here in town, like Heavy Seas, Monument, and Union, to name a few, and some that don't get as many tap handles in Baltimore. There's also food, games, music, a homebrewer competition, and yoga—the kind of yoga that combines poses and beer, because of course. 1:30-4:45 p.m. (VIP access at noon for $55 in advance, $60 at the door), Canton Waterfront Park, 3001 Boston St., baltimorecraftbeerfestival.com, $40 advance, $45 at the door. $15 if you're a designated driver. (Brandon Weigel)