Sept. 3

8 p.m., Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St., (410) 347-2020, royalfarmsarena.com, $29.50-$142.

Puffy and Mase (or is it Ma$e?) break out their shiny suits as this reunion concert rolls into town tonight. The tour also features your favorite middle school singers and rappers: Lil’ Kim, Faith Evans, 112, and The Lox. Does the fact that your childhood faves are now on reunion tours make you old? We’re not gonna lie to you—it kind of does.