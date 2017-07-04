Saturday: Art Auction + Protect-U, 1432r, Co La, F1k

July 8

A couple of years ago at a fundraiser for PMF held at a warehouse space in East Baltimore, I was zonked out purely from exhaustion, sinking into a comfortable couch, mesmerized by Co La, who collages all sorts of sounds like nose-sniffling, bleep-blooping, bees-buzzing, into his whooshing experimental club music. Tonight Co La is joined by Protect-U, 1432r, and F1k plus art up for auction by more than 30 local or local-ish visual artists, including Alex Ebstein, James Bouche, June Culp, Dave Eassa, Andrew Liang, Devin N. Morris, Hermonie Only, Lexie Mountain (also a CP contributor), and many more. Half of the proceeds from the door and the auction will go right to the Kids Safe Zone, the community center in Penn North launched after the Baltimore Uprising. Here, kids can play video games, read, do art projects and yoga, and more, under the watchful eye of many volunteers and Ericka Alston-Buck, who we named Best Do-Gooder in our Best of Baltimore issue last year. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., EMP Collective, 307 W. Baltimore St., (410) 244-0785, empcollective.org, $5-$10. (Rebekah Kirkman)