Monday: #theexchange

Feb. 12

This crazy sense of doom that's come with the recent political climate has me indulging in retail therapy on the regular. I'll usually try to find some justification beyond temporary self-help, like "well, 20 percent of these soy candle sales go to Planned Parenthood," or "if I buy this punching bag I can work on my Nazi-punching skills," or "this will look great in my bomb shelter!" You shouldn't need my panicky reasoning to stop by Exittheapple's quarterly pop-up market, because on top of local vendors selling homespun goods, there's a live DJ, snacks, artwork, and gift bags for the first 25 people to arrive. But, just in case, here it is: Supporting local artists and craftspeople is always important, and perhaps more than ever under the current regime, which has threatened cuts to federal arts funding. Noon-4 p.m., Exittheapple, 2334 Guilford Ave., exittheapple.eventbrite.com, free. (Maura Callahan)