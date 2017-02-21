Monday: "The Ground" Artist Talk

Feb. 27

The Hutzler Brothers Palace, the city's first department store, pops up here and there in news articles that often associate it with a period of bustling economic and commercial activity in the city. But you might not dwell on it too much, even if you frequently pass it on the way to Lexington Market or the Hippodrome or wherever. In this latest project commissioned by The Contemporary, artist Michael Jones McKean excavates the building, which closed more than 30 years ago, adding in other kinds of artifacts and objects. The press release describes some of what you might see, such as: "A handmade replica of the human brain co-mingles casually with that of a wolf, whale, cat, and elephant. An out-of-time cave diorama shares a wall with twelve heads, possibly those of costumed members of some undetermined, future leaning, pan-cultural cult." See the show, and come hear McKean talk about the many visual and conceptual layers to his work. 6-8 p.m., Hutzler Brothers Palace, 210-218 N. Howard St., (410) 756-0397, contemporary.org, free. (Rebekah Kirkman)