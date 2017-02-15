Monday: Not My President's Day

Feb. 20

If you have today off in the name of dead presidents, don't stay in bed hiding beneath the covers all day—though the temptation is understandable. Instead, go out and do your part in keeping this country afloat in these very, very trying times by donating to the ACLU and honing in on your activist skills, all while enjoying a variety of Baltimore's art offerings. That's the idea behind Not My President's Day Baltimore, a part of a series of nationwide events today in an effort to strengthen communities in resistance against the current regime through performance and dialogue. Participate in family-friendly activities like sign making and facepainting at Stillpointe Theatre (1825 N. Charles St.); catch a bunch of theatrical performances followed by a workshop and street procession lead by TWAT (Theatre Women Against Trump) next door at The Mercury Theater; then end the day with comedy, drag, burlesque, cabaret, and more at The Crown (1910 N. Charles St.). All proceeds go to ACLU Maryland. 2 p.m.-midnight, Station North Arts, badandnasty.com, $10 sliding scale. (Maura Callahan)