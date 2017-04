May 1, Rally and march at 3 p.m., McKeldin Square, Pratt and Light streets, facebook.com/events/1301885609905434, free.

The Women's Fightback Network Maryland/D.C., Peoples Power Assembly, and Workers World Party-Baltimore lead a rally and march the day of the General Strige in an effort to resist Trump, declare Baltimore a sanctuary city, and fight bigotry.