Monday: Live Through This: a talk by Dese’Rae L. Stage

Sept. 12 

5:30-7 p.m., MICA Brown Center, 1300 W. Mount Royal Ave., (410) 669-9200, facebook.com/events/1606677836298111, free.

Come hear artist and suicide awareness activist Dese’Rae L. Stage discuss not only her own struggles with depression, but also the stories of others who have tried to take their lives. Following her talk, there will be a reception where attendees can get linked up with suicide prevention resources. Despite the fact that so many people struggle with depression and thoughts of suicide, these are things that we don’t talk about enough.

