May 31-June 18: UniverSoul Circus

May 31-June 18

After Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey said its goodbyes and completed its final tour last week, the UniverSoul Circus looks to start putting the circus game in a chokehold. The show, founded in 1994 by Baltimore native Cedric Walker, aims to give a platform for people of color to share their talents under the yellow and red tent. For 23 years, UniverSoul has set a standard for summer fun for families and summer camps alike, supplementing great feats with a party-like atmosphere that gets its patrons out of their seats and into a groove. The circus always stays up to date, featuring all the hottest songs and dance crazes in the performances. “We Are the most interactive circus in the world. . . . We try to keep up with the times,” the circus' ringmaster, Lucky, told The Breakfast Club radio show. It also features Caribbean dancers that also get the crowd moving. This summer, the show brings the big top back to Baltimore. Security Square Mall, 6901 Security Blvd., universoulcircus.com/baltimore, $17-$40. (Reginald Thomas II)