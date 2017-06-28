June 30-Aug. 19: New exhibits at School 33

June 30-Aug. 19

Three new exhibits are going up at School 33 and they're open to the public a week before the official opening reception, at which point it'll be mostly impossible to get a good look at a possibly overwhelming amount of work among a bunch of people schmoozing and noshing. So I suggest you check it out early. In the main exhibition space is the 2017 Studio Artist Biennial, curated by the program's current mentor Jackie Milad, featuring work by Amber Eve Anderson, Lynn Cazabon, Tiffany Jones, Rachel Guardiola, Sylvie Van Helden, Taha Heydari, Lauren Lyde, Tessea Antonis-Parr, and Cheeny Celebrado-Royer. In the upstairs project space, Giulia Piera Livi's "Something to be looked at, Something to be used" takes on the mystery and dreaminess of the everyday, the domestic, and the poetics of space through paintings and objects. Also upstairs in the members' gallery is Ursula Populoh's "Tomorrow Passed Today," a solo exhibit of her quilted and stitched and pieced and repurposed fiber work, which the artist likens to storytelling, too: "By adding more stitches, a picture develops, and by adding more words, a story develops. One builds on the other until the picture and the words depict the story she wants to tell," she writes in her statement. Opening reception July 7, 6-9 p.m., School 33 Art Center, 1427 Light St., school33.org, (443) 263-4350, free. (Rebekah Kirkman)