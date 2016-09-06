Friday: "The Political Cabaret"

Sept. 9

In our coverage of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, we compared the former to a comedy set in a three-ring circus, and the latter to a big summer blockbuster complete with superheroes. The absurdities and shitstorms within both parties are, in some ways, better understood—or at least swallowed—through a theatrical lens. Baltimore's theater companies know this, and so three of them have come together to make the current election season a bit more palatable through sketch comedy, improv, and musical satire. Featuring performers from Cohesion Theatre and Baltimore Improv Group and held in Spotlighters Theatre, "The Political Cabaret" might be the antidote to help relieve your enduring election season panic attack. 10:30 p.m. (after Spotlighters' performance of "Marx In Soho") Sept. 9, 10, 16, and 17, Spotlighters Theatre, 817 St. Paul St., (410) 752-1225, spotlighters.org, $20. (Maura Callahan)