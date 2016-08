Sept. 2

Through Oct. 2, Fells Point Corner Theatre, 251 S. Ann St., (410) 276-7837, collaborativetheatre.org, $15.

It’s your classic circus-freak-meets-scientist-then-becomes-the-darling-of-Victorian-society tale. Based on the true story of Joseph Merrick, this production of the Tony Award-winning play comes out of a partnership between Collaborative Theatre and Fells Point Corner Theatre.