Friday-Sunday: Warm Up Dance Festival

July 14-16

I can’t dance for shit, but I got over that a while ago when I realized that even if I look like a coked-up chimpanzee on the dance floor, it still connects me to a deeply human mode of expression that predates text and perhaps language itself. Dance has carried people—including Baltimore—through our toughest times, so be sure to tune into dance locally in this era of Trump. The Warm Up Dance Festival returns ahead of Artscape for a second year with three days of dance showcases and workshops, kicking off Friday night including youth-engaged performances from Baltimore Dance Crews Project and the Living Classrooms Foundation; traditional African drumming and dance from Urban Foli; and a production from Morgan State University company ArtsCentric. Then, on Saturday, you’re invited to develop your own footwork through a series of workshops in hip-hop, Broadway, hula, and African dance, plus a lesson from performer Maria Broom (best known as Marla Daniels in “The Wire”) on “dance medicine”—which, I imagine, is as good for the soul as it is for the body. The festival closes out on Sunday with a full-length dance production titled “Women,” a collaboration between Philadephia-based performer and choreographer Nicole Bindler and dancers from the Palestinian company Diyar Dance Theater about “the parallels between the conquest of Palestinian land and Palestinian women's bodies”—which to me sounds like the kind of visceral yet nuanced story told best through movement. July 14, 7-10 p.m., $10; July 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $5-$20; July 16, 7-9 p.m., $5; The Motor House, 120 W. North Ave., motorhousebaltimore.com. (Maura Callahan)