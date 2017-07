July 21-23, Diskobar, 911 N. Charles St., facebook.com/diskobarbaltimore, free.

DJ Biskit, Fuchsia Casual, Jason Drenner, Discuji, Mood Unit, Tyler Schmith, Sad Eyes, and others perform at Diskobar's weekend-long festival featuring the Baltimore premiere of "Northern Disco Lights," a documentary about Norweigan dance music.