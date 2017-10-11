Friday & Saturday: The Charm City Kitty Club Presents: Fifteen Years of Queer

Oct. 13 and 14

Queerness in identity and in art are tricky to reconcile, as they can be very much integrated but not necessarily so. But through queer-focused artist platforms like the now-15-year-old Charm City Kitty Club, it's made clear that there is no one kind of queer art or artist—you know, that's the whole thing about queerness. Among the Kitty Club's varied and notable past performers: poet and author Eileen Myles, Lower Dens' Jana Hunter, and artist and Transmodern Festival founder Catherine Pancake, to name but a few. The Kitty Club's 15th anniversary show—the flier for which, it should be noted, features a cat with a tassel for each of its six teats popping out of a cake—includes acts from Kitty Club alumni and a newcomer: a "romcom vidpo" (that is, a romantic comedy video poem) by founding members Kristen Anchor and Megan McShea; an intimate, musical storytelling performance by singer-songwriter ellen cherry (pictured); a set from Arthur Loves Plastic aka Baltimore native and award-winning DJ Bev Stanton; stand-up from "master of punalingus" (ayyy) Rose Vineshank in her Kitty Club debut; and poetry by Tula Mae. 8 p.m. both nights, Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St., (410) 539-3091, theatreproject.org, $15. (Maura Callahan)