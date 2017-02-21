Friday & Saturday: Django Jazz Fest

Feb. 24 and 25

Acoustic guitar, sax, and violin fireworks light up jazz standards (and original tunes) at the Django Jazz Festival, back for its second year at the Creative Alliance. The two shows feature some of the country’s most spectacular “hot club” musicians dancing along the Gypsy path blazed by Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli nearly a century ago. Friday night is Anouman, from New York City, followed by Leah Zeger. Saturday it’s Baltimore’s Ultrafaux—these guys really fly—followed by the Russell Welch Hot Quartet, from New Orleans. And wait till you get a load of 18-year-old Sara L’Abriola. Fucking amazing. 8 p.m. both nights, Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave., (410) 276-1651, creativealliance.org, $22-$28. (Edward Ericson Jr.)