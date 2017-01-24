Friday: Pizza Party Printing's 5 Year Pizzaversary Pizza-Box Art Show!

Jan. 27

Pizza Party Printing, a screenprinting company founded by Daniel Petruccelli and Jimmy Giegerich and perhaps best known for their punk rock and metal-informed sci-fi, horror, and action posters tied to the Pizza Party After Dark monthly movie event, turns five years old. They'll be celebrating with the help of a handful of bands (Black Rose, Gateway To Hell, Scum Again, and Thee Lexington Arrows) and art from PPP-affiliated illustrators including favorites such as City Paper contributor Alex Fine (he did this week's cover and does our weekly Power Rankings images) and Lyla Shlon (also of the band Bidet) as well as—OK, deep breath—dozens of others: Ru Gomez, Jeremy Enecio, Andrea Kalfas, Jimmy Giegerich, Dan Petruccelli, Monica Amneus, Haleigh Buck, Matt Stikker, Trevor Henderson, Jenn Woodall, Annie Howe, Linas Garsys, Chuck Moran, Katie Hidalgo, Taylor Callery, Jeremy Friend, Sarah Robbins, Jabari Weathers, Kat Feuerstein, Jon Zerivitz, Emily Hunter, Roger Ringueberg, Gary Mader, Gary Fry, Lauren Genovese, Chris Attenborough, Jay Dutta, and Matt Muirhead. 8 p.m., the Windup Space, 12 W. North Ave., (410) 244-8855, thewindupspace.com, $7. (Brandon Soderberg)