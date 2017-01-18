Friday: Pictureplane, Chiffon, Hi$to, Everything

Jan. 20

Would you like to know what the future might sound like? If so, this show at Metro is a good place to get a sense of where electronic music and dance are headed, especially, if all of the terrifying things Trump seems ready and willing to do actually do indeed happen. In a sense, this is a kind of soundtrack for those left after the Trumpocalypse: the paranoid, Internet-brewed house of Pictureplane; the collapsed, cyber-soul of Chiffon; the maximalist dance fusion of Hi$to; and Everything, which we are not familiar with but apparently features "members of Toyomansi, Wet Brain, Tendrills," which oh wow, we're imagining some kind of beat-based, noise-punk dance thingy that again, feels very fusion-oriented and forward-thinking. Not to mention, Pictureplane is a kind of Baltimore-not-Baltimore musician—someone who plays here so often and has deep ties to the city, and if you've not seen his live show, you absolutely should. 9 p.m., Metro Gallery, 1700 N. Charles St., (410) 244-0899, themetrogallery.net, $10-$12. (Brandon Soderberg)