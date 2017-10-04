Friday-Oct. 29: "Lear"

Oct. 6-29

Shakespear’s "King Lear" sans Lear is a sort of Seinfeld: The Next Generation. Edgar enthuses: “The soup was covered by nearly an inch of baked cheese!” Replies Edmund: “I’m a bad person!” Beginning at the point when Lear and Gloucester, newly blinded, have been banished to the storm, playwright Young Jean Lee riffs on identity, patriarchy, and the attraction/repulsion dramas that afflict the younger set once they leave their tragic parents for dead. Yes, it’s about nothing: a comedy in which shallow, callous, vain “Kardashian-esque kids”—Lear’s eldest daughter, Goneril, middle Regan and youngest Cordelia, along with Edgar (Goucester’s legitimate son) and Edmund (the bastard)—indulge their selfish whims with non sequiturs . . . until their consciences catch up with them. “Nothing will come of nothing,” quothe Lear. “Nothing can protect you from nothing,” says Goneril. Then again, who really needs a safe space? 8 p.m. (Sunday matinee at 3 p.m.), Single Carrot Theater, 2600 N. Howard St., (443), 844-9253, singlecarrot.com, $25-$29. (Edward Ericson Jr.)