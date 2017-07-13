Friday: My Morning Jacket, Gary Clark Jr.

July 14

Though My Morning Jacket hasn't released an album since the celebrated 2015 release "The Waterfall," they're one of the best live rock acts going, so of course you should schlep out to Columbia to go see them. They deftly mix elements into their songs from psych rock, electro-pop, folk, and (gasp!) jam music, all without straying too far away from the necessary and satisfying rock 'n' roll staples of a soaring chorus and great guitar licks. And they're bringing along with them a soul rocker with some of those same sensibilities, Gary Clark Jr. Neither act is exactly reinventing the wheel here, but both have the goods. 7 p.m., Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, (410) 715-5550 or (877) 435-9849, merriweathermusic.com, $46-$76. (Brandon Weigel)