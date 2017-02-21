Friday: Lewis Black: Rant, White & Blue

Feb. 24

Is there a comedian better suited for our times than Lewis Black? The man would push himself to the brink of a stroke with his eye-twitching political rants on "The Daily Show" and onstage, and that was during the Bush years. As Aziz Ansari recently joked on "Saturday Night Live," it's almost like there's a bit of nostalgia now for W., who after Sept. 11 made sure to say, hey, you know, just because this happened doesn't mean all Muslims are terrorists. What a novel concept. Obviously, things are much different now. Black no doubt has a lot to say about The Donald, and he will almost certainly flail and shake across the stage as he shouts every last bit of it, like he has to clear his mind instead of losing it. Here's a hint: A poster advertising the set shows Black standing in front of an American flag dressed like a raging army commando while pouring a glass of wine. So, yeah. The show will be righteously—and rightfully—angry. 8 p.m, Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, 12 N. Eutaw St., (410) 837-7400, france-merrickpac.com, $59-$96.50. (Brandon Weigel)