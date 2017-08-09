Friday: Jeezy

Aug. 11

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease that is caused by repetitive blows to the head, is the chief problem of the National Football League that rests at the feet of commissioner Roger Goodell. Before it came to the forefront as the mental health issue of current and former athletes, CTE was known solely as the entertainment company ran by legendary Atlanta rapper Young Jeezy. Corporate Thuggin' Entertainment, spawned by his song ‘Corporate Thuggin’,’ is responsible for a multitude of songs that echo throughout football stadiums on Sundays. Jeezy has a laundry list of songs that inspire athletes and non-athletes alike—especially his series of “Thug Motivation” albums—before games, meetings, or anything that requires maximum focus and determination. Jeezy is bringing his gritty, yet exalting lyrics to Baltimore with help from PnB Rock and Baltimore native YBS Skola. 7:30 p.m., Pier Six Pavillion, 731 Eastern Ave., (410) 547-7200, piersixpavillion.com, $40-$190. (Reginald Thomas II)