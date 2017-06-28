Friday: IF UR COOL WITH BILL MAHER SAYING NIGGA THEN U HATE YOURSELF

June 30

Bill Maher, who recently created a stir when he decided he had enough liberal white person street cred to start throwing the n-word around on his show, was recently in Baltimore at the Lyric. But this isn’t about that show; this is about another, better event, one put together by recent CP Big Music Issue honoree and contributor JPEGMAFIA, to say fuck that guy. It shouldn’t be a surprise, either; JPEG is really good at taking things that are fucked up and racist and flipping them around and highlighting them in a way that is biting, clever, and funny (editor Brandon Soderberg has described him as a mix of “Paul Mooney, Willie D, and Rammellzee”). There will be performances from Kemet Dank, Butch Dawson, Black Sheep Refugees, Auntie AJ, Sir E.U., Ghostie, Logicoma, and JPEG himself. Don’t hate yourself. Go have fun instead. 9 p.m, The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., (410) 625-4848, facebook.com/TheCrownBaltimore, free. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)