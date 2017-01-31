Friday: Floetic Friday: Hip Hop Open Mic on Black Love

Feb. 3

Black History Month is always a legit cause of celebration for me, but this one, especially, I intend to make black as fuck. In the face of Nazi-punching debates and KKK parades, my self-care is wrapping myself up in Maya, Sonia, Alice, Zora, and the like. In a similar vein, the Reginald F. Lewis museum has been hosting a series of open mics featuring up-and-coming emcees, poets, and DJs. This month’s event, fittingly, will be dedicated to black love. You can buy food at the museum café and buy tickets at the door. 7:30-10 p.m., The Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E. Pratt St., (443) 263-1800, lewismuseum.org, $6-$8. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)