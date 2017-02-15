Friday-Feb. 26: Colorblind: The Katrina Monologues

Feb. 17-26

Perhaps in the terrifying weeks following the inauguration you've had the thought, or encountered someone who shared the idea that this presidency is starting to make George W. Bush's reign look like small potatoes, catastrophe-wise. Maybe there's something to be said for that, but it's dangerous to overlook dark spots in history, so let's not forget that Bush II had his share of absolute failures that came with tragic, lasting consequences. Somewhere at the top of that list—if not right up there at number one—was his neglect to provide adequate resources and relief to the people of New Orleans before, during, and after Hurricane Katrina. Playwright Tom Flannery's "Colorblind: The Katrina Monologues" offers stories from children, first responders, the living, and the dead whose lives were devastated by the storm. Twelve years later, the stories are still relevant, not only because New Orleans is still marked by the disaster, but also because of the reminder that a tragedy is always more than a body count. Arena Players, Inc., 801 McCulloh St., (410) 728-6500, arenaplayersinc.com, $15-$20. (Maura Callahan)