Friday: Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla

April 14

Baltimore has always been a hair metal town. There are places in, say, Dundalk where you would swear it's still 1985. And if you were to go to Washington right now, you'd also feel as if little has changed since the days of leopard spandex and mile-high hair. If you missed that era due to age or drugs, there's a no better mix of bands you could ask for to get a taste of what life and music were like in American 1980s than the UK's Def Leppard and Pennsylvania’s Poison. Though Leppard heralded in an era of parachute pants festooned with the Union Jack and "Flying V" style guitars, it was the all-male Poison who really toyed with the gender norms with heavy make-up and teased hair on the "Look What The Cat Dragged In" album cover and created a look other bands tried hard to follow. Tesla, the third band on the ticket tonight was little more than a C list hair band of no consequence. Of the three, it seems that only Leppard has aged appropriately (cough—Bret Michaels—cough cough) and still have the rock sound that fans of '80s bands look for in a live act. We'll be dragging out our pink spandex and ripped Ts for this one. Or, on second thought, maybe not. Ew. 7 p.m., Royal Farms Arena Baltimore Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St., (410) 347-2020, royalfarmsarena.com, $29.50-$125. (J.M. Giordano)