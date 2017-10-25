Friday: Baltimore Youth Arts First Annual Art Auction Halloween Party Fundraiser

Oct. 27

We named Baltimore Youth Arts this year's Best Artists in our Best of issue last month because we find their work compelling, radical, and urgent. Young people involved in the juvenile justice system are given time, space, materials to make art, whether that's drawing or painting or screenprinting or jewelry-making (and you can often buy their work at various shows and pop-ups around town). Those are just a few things BYA does, and they want to keep that important work going and expand programming a bit too, now that they're taking over the gallery space at Platform Arts Center. So they're throwing a Halloween party and art auction/fundraiser: You can buy art by Megan Lewis, Dre Britton, June Culp, Jerrell Gibbs, Khadija Nia Adell and many others; get your face painted; get your future read (via a tarot deck the youth designed); eat a few snacks, enjoy a couple beverages, and more. A $20 ticket gets you in with two drink tickets, but if you pay $30 you'll get all that plus a screenprinted poster, and if you pay $40 you get the drink tickets, a poster and a zine. Those all sound like treats to me. 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Baltimore Youth Arts, 116 W. Mulberry St., (443) 961-4602, bmoreyoutharts.org, $20-$40. (Rebekah Kirkman)