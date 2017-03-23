Friday: BALTI GURLS Presents BLK LUV 2

March 24

Valentine’s Day has come and gone but February doesn’t have a monopoly on love—especially black love, anyway. For the second year, members of the black and brown female-identified artist collective Balti Gurls are putting together another art exhibition that will celebrate the place where the definitions of blackness and love intersect (the first "BLK LUV" took place at Penthouse Gallery a year ago). See art and hear performances by folks like artist Natalia Arias, dancer Rakiya Orange, and City Paper contributor Nia Hampton, among others. 7-10 p.m., E.M.P. Collective, 307 W. Baltimore St., (410) 244-0785, facebook.com/baltigurls, free. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)