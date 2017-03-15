Friday: BAF Bowl-a-Thon Kickoff Party

March 17

It’s becoming increasingly clear that we can’t count on our government to help out women in need. Luckily there are other options, and the Baltimore Abortion Fund is one. Come hang out with members of BAF this Friday as they prepare for their biggest fundraiser of the year—the Bowl-a-Thon. This will be an opportunity to sign up, organize a team, or just give everyone a preview of your killer bowling stance. It’ll also be an opportunity to stuff your face: The owners of Sweet 27, where the event will be held, will donate a portion of all of tonight’s food and drink sales to BAF. 7:30-11:30 p.m., Sweet 27, 123 W. 27th St., (410) 464-7211, baltimoreabortionfund.org, free. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)