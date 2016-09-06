Friday: "A Real 'Nigga' Show"

Sept. 9

Through Sept. 11, Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St., (410) 539-3091, theatreproject.org, $5-$20.

Sometimes, when people talk about race, it ends up being a lot of noise that doesn’t really hit at the heart of things. This production—a series of short stories, poetry, music, and movement—tries to do just that. The-all male cast performs a choreopoem about the varied meanings and feelings that are forever entwined with the word “nigga.” Despite periodic calls for the n-word’s death, it’s not going anywhere. Instead of hiding it, let’s think about what it means.