Celebrate the second print issue of True Laurels this Friday

True Laurels Issue 02 Celebration

May 5

Lawrence Burney, a friend to City Paper, is back with the second print issue of his publication True Laurels. Dedicated to discovery, the inaugural zine was prompted by an epiphany Burney had about the importance of "placing focus on your immediate surroundings." It highlighted artists based in Baltimore and the surrounding locales, including the likes of Deetranada, Joy Postel, Alim Smith, Kondwani Fidel, YBS Skola, Greydolf, and JPEGMAFIA. Burney gave readers a crash course in Baltimore's rich-yet-complicated music history, and CP contributor Nia Hampton wrote about the emergence of skateboarding culture and its politics in Cuba. Since True Laurels began as a blog in 2011, it has garnered much-deserved attention from Nylon, The Fader, and The Creators Project, among other publications. The release and celebration of the second installment will be held at New Beginnings Barbershop in Southwest Baltimore, deviating from the ever-popular Station North art and culture hub, and will showcase work by the artists featured in the new issue like Lor Izzy, Malcolm Peacock, Corey Washington, and more. 7-9:30 p.m., New Beginnings Barbershop, 1047 Hollins St., truelaurels.com, free to attend.