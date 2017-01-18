Planned Parenthood Pre-March Rally

Jan. 20

Come to the Ottobar a little earlier than you might usually and support Planned Parenthood—which is fully under attack by the Trump administration and all the wretched Republicans who've fallen in line or are using the pending administration to push the awful policies they've wanted to push for years—and everybody headed to Washington D.C. the next day to march in opposition to Trump. You can pick up signs for the march or make your own with provided supplies. 5 p.m., The Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St., theottobar.com, free (donations suggested). (Brandon Soderberg)