Unify Or Die—Trump Is in: The Day After

Jan. 21

The day after Trump is sworn in, some of the city's most dedicated community leaders and activists are gathering to talk Trump: What now? What next? What does this mean? Featuring speeches from activist PFK Boom, Minister Carlos Muhammad, Chairman Jabari Natur, and Dr. Oya Maat, it should be an enlightening and searingly honest evening. Below is a number to call to get tickets, but if you want to get them in person, you can get them at Everyone's Place (1356 W. North Ave.) and Conscious Heads Barbershop (219 E. 25th St.)—two places you should check out and support anyway. 7 p.m. Pleasant Hope Baptist Church, 430 E. Belvedere Ave., (410) 303-4120, $15-$25. (Brandon Soderberg)