Second Stoop: Not Throwing Away Our Shot

Jan. 19

The theme for tonight's storytelling is "Stories about taking a stand" for someone or something and, well, we could all use those right about now. As President Barack Obama said in his farewell address, the most important thing to do in democracy is be involved. That's especially true for the next four years, during which we'll be pushing back against whatever Donald J. Trump and his cabinet of fascist ghoulies foist upon us. Resist! Fight back! Everyone is invited to take the stage to share a three-minute true story related to the night's theme. There'll be cocktails at 7:30 p.m. for anyone who needs a little liquid courage to speak in front of a large audience. Perhaps hearing these stories will light a fire in people to create change. 8 p.m., Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave., (410) 276-1651, creativealliance.org, $9-$15. (Brandon Weigel)