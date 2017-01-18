Nasty Women & Bad Hombres

Jan. 20

If you want to check off as many anti-Trump activities in one place tonight, the Creative Alliance is the place to do it. Here you can take a swipe at a pinata, watch a drag show hosted by Betty O'Hellno (who recently wowed me with her Bacchus-chic, Franzia-soaked burlesque act at the Crown), dance the pain away with club queen TT The Artist and her crew (I imagine she'll perform 'F TRUMP'), create banners carrying positive messages with Project b1, and—yes—stress eat. And perhaps most importantly, your ticket supports Artesanas Mexicanas, a group of Latin American women living in Southeast Baltimore and their work to preserve their cultural traditions. Trump would absolutely hate it. 8 p.m.-midnight, Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave., (410) 276-1651, creativealliance.org, $15 suggested donation or pay what you can. (Maura Callahan)