What a Joke: A National Comedy Festival

Turns out, things can still be funny even though the country's gone to the shitter and everything is terrible. See for yourself: This week you can enjoy four stand-up events dedicated to helping you through this bullshit and supporting the ACLU in a desperate time. Baltimore's shows—which on Thursday includes Club Out-Of-Town, a monthly queer-, non-binary-, and women-centric monthly showcase and open mic—are part of a national festival happening all over the US (and also England; they're not stoked about this either) on inauguration weekend. There's no show on Inauguration Day, so you can still show up at the protests. Jan.18, 8:30 p.m., Metro Gallery, 1700 N. Charles St., themetrogallery.net, $15; Jan. 19, 9 p.m., The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., $10 suggested donation; Jan. 21, 8 p.m., Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St., $10; Jan. 21, 10 p.m., The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., $10; whatajokefest.com/project/baltimore. (Maura Callahan)