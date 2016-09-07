Murder Ink: 6 murders this week; 206 murders this year

This week’s count extends a day and is published late because of the holiday. Baltimore went five days without a murder last week, while police made four murder arrests and three arrests for attempted murder.

A police officer shot a man who had allegedly broke into a person’s house and assaulted them with a pipe, and a man was found dead on the campus of Morgan State University, but foul play was not suspected.

Over the Labor Day Weekend there were three separate triple-shootings, during which two people were murdered. There were a total of 17 non-fatal shootings with 24 victims between Aug. 28 and Sept. 7.

A non-fatal shooting from 2012 was upgraded to murder and added to this week’s list. The man who stood trial for that crime was acquitted by a jury. A 2-year-old baby who ingested methadone last month and died was ruled a homicide, and her parents were charged with manslaughter and added to the list.

Friday, Sept. 2

10:30 a.m. Police found the body of Annquinette Dates, a 48-year-old African-American woman, on the 3700 block of Bancroft Road, in the Glen neighborhood. Police say it looked as if Dates, who lived on the other side of the Reisterstown Road Plaza shopping center, on the 6600 block of Eberle Drive, had been beaten to death.

11:00 p.m. Lloyd Tyson, a 28-year-old African-American man, was on the 6100 block of Shipview Way, in the O’Donnell Heights neighborhood, with several other people when someone shot him in the torso. Police say he ran across Cardiff Avenue to the rear of the 1500 block of Elrino Street and collapsed. He died there.

Sunday, Sept. 4

10:01 p.m. Three people were shot on the 2300 block of Wilkens Avenue. One of the shooting victims, a 29-year-old man who police have not yet publicly identified, died of a gunshot wound to the chest. A 62-year-old woman sitting in a nearby pizza shop was hit in the arm by gunfire and is expected to recover. A 29-year-old man was also shot in the leg in this incident. He is also expected to survive.

Monday, Sept. 5

1:00 a.m. Daniel Small (aka Smalls), a 34-year-old African-American man, was on the 2600 block of E. Monument Street when someone opened fire on him and others. Three people were shot, including Small, who was hit in the chest; a 23 year-old woman who was hit in the leg; and a 22 year-old woman who was hit in the abdomen. Small was pronounced dead at a hospital. He had resided on the 2300 block of Winchester Street. He was the fourth person this year to be murdered in the Madison-Eastend neighborhood.

UPDATES:

On Feb. 6, 2012, at 1:15 p.m. someone shot Deonte Sylve, a 19-year-old African-American man, in the face as he walked along the 1100 block of N. Stricker Street. Police arrested Brandon Kelam, 19 years old, and charged him with attempted murder. A jury found him not guilty in May of 2013. Three years later, on May 5, 2016, Sylve died. The medical examiner determined on Sept. 6 that his death was caused by the 2012 shooting, and so Sylve is added to this week’s homicide roster.

Korri Thompson, a 2-year-old African-American boy, died on Aug. 27 at the University of Maryland Medical Center’s pediatrics unit, two weeks after being rushed there after ingesting methadone, a drug used to treat opiate addiction. On Sept. 6, police arrested both parents, Alvin Thompson, 25, and Sinead McNair, 25, of the unit block of Exeter Street. Both are charged with manslaughter. Thompson was held without bail, and McNair’s bail was set at $250,000.

Sept. 6, 2016: Baltimore police arrested Erik Mullins, a 35-year-old Caucasian man (listed as African-American in current charging documents) of the 6400 block of Washington Square, and charged him with first degree murder in the death of John Davis, a 48-year-old African-American man who was shot on June 30 near his home in Cherry Hill. Mullins, of Anne Arundel County, has previous arrests for assault and drug dealing, but no prior convictions.

Police announced the Aug. 25 arrest of Roy Clark, a 36-year-old African-American man, who is charged in the Aug. 19 shooting death of Cedric Whitehead, 46, on S. Monastery Avenue. In separate cases, Clark is also charged with drug possession and fourth degree sex offense. He was convicted of handgun possession by a felon in 2012, and previously in 2007, drawing five-year prison sentences each time. He was charged with illegal gun possession in 2000 as well but the disposition of that case was not immediately available.

Police announced the Aug. 27 arrest of Tarik Kelly, a 15-year-old African-American boy, who they charged with first-degree murder in the July 28 shooting murder of Blake Hammond, 17, on the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard. Kelly, who as a juvenile has no publicly-available prior arrest record, was held without bail.

Police announced the Sept. 1 arrest of Adrian W. Brown, a 33-year-old African-American man who they charged with the Aug. 27 murder of Tykim Fisher, 23, who was shot on the 1300 block of Cliftview Avenue, near his home. Brown’s last case was a 2012 disorderly conduct conviction. His prior criminal history appears modest.

