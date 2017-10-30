Murder Ink: 8 murders this week, 293 murders this year

The carnage continues.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

2:22 p.m. Kendel Lecompte, a 27-year-old African-American man, was on the 1000 block of W. North Avenue in Reservoir Hill, when someone shot him. He died soon after at Shock Trauma. Lecompte had lived on the 5100 block of Chalgrove Avenue.

4:43 p.m. Antwan Bond, a 26-year-old African-American man, was on the 3100 block of Wylie Avenue in the Central Park Heights neighborhood when someone shot him. Police found him and medics brought him to Sinai Hospital, where he died. Police give Bond's address as the 2600 block of W. Cold Spring Lane.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Thomas Chambers, a 49-year-old African-American man rendered quadriplegic by gunfire on the 1600 block of E. Eager Street on August 22, 1990, died on Aug. 10 of this year. This week the Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death was the result of the 27-year-old shooting, and so Chambers, of the unit block of S. Athol Street, is added to this week's homicide list.

Thursday, Oct. 26

3:44 p.m. Elijah Johnson, a 31-year-old African-American man, was near the intersection of Belwood and Benton Heights avenues in the Waltherson neighborhood when someone shot him. Medics took him to Bayview Hospital, where he died. Johnson had resided on the 5400 block of Belle Vista Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 27

11:00 p.m. Reginald Jefferson, a 29-year-old African-American man, was working as a security guard on the 1500 block of Eutaw Place when someone shot him. Another security guard flagged down a police officer, and medics pronounced Jefferson dead.

11:18 p.m. Melvin Ford, a 35-year-old African-American man, was driving on the 2500 block of Greenmount Avenue when someone shot him. He crashed his car into another vehicle, and medics and police who were summoned to the crash found a gunshot wound in Ford's upper body. Ford died soon afterward at a hospital. The other driver was also hospitalized.

Saturday, Oct. 28

9:50 p.m. Phillip Johnson, a 44-year-old African-American man, was sitting in the corner carry-out on the 1800 block of Edmondson Avenue when a man burst in and shot him in the upper body. He died soon after at a hospital. As the shooter ran away, someone else shot him in the arm and back. The man, who police identified as Michael Campbell, age 32, was arrested at St. Agnes Hospital, and police say they recovered a gun. Campbell, now charged with murdering Johnson, is a repeat violent offender, according to police. Court records show convictions for armed robbery and first-degree assault. Johnson, who in 2005 was himself sentenced to 12 years for attempted murder, was the sixth person killed this year in the Harlem Park neighborhood.

Sunday, Oct. 29

2:04 p.m. Anthony Cheeks, a 17-year-old African-American boy, was on the 900 block of N. Carey Street in Sandtown-Winchester, when someone shot him. He died on the street. He was the ninth person murdered in Sandtown-Winchester so far this year. Last year there were eight.

Updates:

The person killed on the 2400 block of Barclay Street on Oct. 17 was Julio Valdes, a 42-year-old African-American man, who resided on the 1500 block of Myrtle Avenue.

On Oct. 23 Baltimore detectives and U.S. Marshalls arrested Raekwon Thornton on the Eastern Shore. Thornton, who faced two separate gun charges since 2015, and served about 18 months in jail in exchange for a guilty plea in one of them, is now charged with the Sept. 4 murder of Tyrone Ray on the 4200 block of Nicholas Avenue.

Police have identified the person murdered on Oct. 10 in Brooklyn as Derrean Mills, a 24-year-old African-American man of the 2200 block of Lafayette AVenue. Mills was shot to death on the 3700 block of 5th Street.