Murder Ink: 7 murders this week, 211 murders this year

The murder-per-day pace continues despite the best efforts of community mediators and police. Four people were shot at noon on Aug. 2 at the intersection of Broadway and Eager Street. One 30-year-old man was in such bad shape that homicide was notified, although since then there has been no update. Police reported six other non-fatal shooting incidents during the week, and they are still seeking witnesses in the July 22 death of Edralin Montebon, who collapsed unconscious and later died after fighting with acquaintances outside a Federal Hill bar. Montebon’s death has not been ruled a homicide, but homicide detectives are putting up fliers in the neighborhood.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

1:05 a.m. Ronald Mundell Jr., a 36-year-old African-American man, was on the 2600 block of E. Madison Street when someone shot him in the back. He died soon after at a hospital. He had lived on the 800 block of N. Lakewood Avenue, according to police.

5:04 p.m. Wayne Jamaine Damon, a 33-year-old African-American man, was in or near his home on the 900 block of Abbott Court when, according to police, he got into a gunfight and lost. He was hit more than once and was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

9:55 p.m. Degoul Pietros, a 36-year-old African-American man, was on the 2500 block of Francis Street in Penn North when someone shot him in the head. Medics rushed him to the hospital where he died. Pietros lived in Lanham.

10:30 p.m. Melvin King, a 32-year-old African-American man, was on the 3500 block of Pulaski Highway when police found him, lying on the ground, bleeding from a stab wound to his upper body. He died. Police believe that a man just walked up and started stabbing him. King had resided on the unit block of Honey Locust Court.

Saturday, Aug. 5

5:03 p.m. Nearly 67 hours after the city’s last murder, and 41 hours after the start of a ceasefire urged by citizens, Lamontrey Tynes, a 24-year-old African-American man, was gunned down near the intersection of S. Carey and Sargeant streets. Police patrolling nearby heard the shots and ran toward them, finding Tynes bleeding. He died soon after at Shock Trauma.

9:59 p.m. Donte Johnson, a 37-year-old African-American man, was on the 1600 block of Gertrude Court, in the Northwest Community Action neighborhood, when someone shot him more than once. Medics got him to Shock Trauma, where he died. Police say Johnson lived on the 1700 block of Ruxton Avenue.

Monday, Aug. 7

1:08 a.m. Barry Lee, a 34-year-old African-American man, was on the 1700 block of Ruxton Avenue when someone shot him in the head and torso. He died soon after at a hospital. Lee had lived on the 400 block of Oxford Court.

Updates:

On Aug. 1, police arrested Diwaun Paige, a 29-year-old African-American man, and charged him with the July 22 murder of Malone Sanders, a 21-year-old African-American woman who was shot to death in the Mill Hill neighborhood. Paige, who was first charged for carrying a gun illegally in 2005, and recently saw first-degree assault charges dropped in April of this year, is held without bail.

Also on Aug. 1, police arrested Darrien Diggs and charged him with murder in the July 24 beating death of Terrell Frank, who police found in Johns Hopkins Hospital.