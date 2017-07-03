Murder Ink: 9 murders this week, 175 murders this year

At halftime Baltimore is well into a record murder pace, with no signs yet of slowing. Happy Independence Day to those able to enjoy it.

Tuesday, June 27

4:05 a.m. Travis Rogers, a 25-year-old African-American man of the 2400 block of Druid Hill Avenue, was found dead in Leakin Park. Police said his body showed "signs of trauma to the head." An autopsy is pending.

Wednesday, June 28

2:15 a.m. Robert Gardner, a 28-year-old African-American man, was on the 6100 block of Cardiff Avenue in Medford when someone shot him. He died at a hospital. Police say Gardner resided on the 300 block of Grovethorn Road, which is in Middle River, about eight miles northeast of where he fell.

Thursday, June 29

9:28 a.m. Kamal Thomas, a 39-year-old African-American man, was on the 600 block of N. Bentalou Street when someone shot him more than once. Medics got him to Shock Trauma, where he died. Police say Thomas lived on the 200 block of East Street.

1:41 p.m. Marquette Hall, a 25-year-old African-American man, was on the 2200 block of Christian Street in Carrollton Ridge when someone shot him multiple times. He died. Police say he lived on the 6900 block of Dunman Way, in Dundalk. His is the fifth murder this year in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood. Last year there were four. The year before there were three.

Saturday, July 1

1:10 a.m. Louis Young, a 22-year-old African-American man, was on the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard, in Central Forest Park, when someone shot him more than once in the body. He died later at a hospital. Young had resided on the 3700 block of Winterbourne Road.

3:50 p.m. Dione Maurice Solomon, a 29-year-old African-American man, was on the 2700 block of Chase Street when someone shot him. Police found him inside a car on the block. Medics took him to a hospital, where he later died. Police say Solomon lived on the 3700 block of Hugo Avenue.

Sunday, July 2

11:27 a.m. A man who police have not yet identified publicly was on the 1600 block of McCulloh Street when someone shot him in the shoulder and the head. Medics got him to a hospital, where he died.

8:00 p.m. Police called to a house in the 1400 block of Argyle Avenue found Dionay Smith, a 24-year-old African-American man inside, dead. He was police spokesman T.J. Smith's brother. He had been shot in the body. He lived there.

Monday, July 3

4:55 a.m. A 54-year-old man who police have not yet identified publicly was shot in the torso while on the 5300 block of Ready Avenue, in the Woodbourne McCabe neighborhood. Medics got him to a hospital, where he later died.

Update: The man who was reported murdered in a car on the 1200 block of Cochran Avenue on June 25 has been identified as Dante Hicks, Jr., a 23-year-old African-American man, of the 2800 block of Montebello Terrace. Police now say he was killed on the 1200 block of Harwood Avenue, a block away. On June 30 police announced they had arrested Christopher Beckett, a 23-year-old African-American man, and charged him with this murder, as well as a non-fatal shooting in March. Beckett is held without bail.

