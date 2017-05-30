Murder Ink 5/31/17: 8 murders this week, 143 murders this year

For seven weeks running, Baltimore has averaged more than one murder per day. By the 149th day of the year, the city had notched 143 homicides, a rate of killing that is unprecedented in the city’s history. Chicago, with more than four times Baltimore’s population, had 246 as of the same day. It is considered a crisis level of homicides, and has resulted in crackdowns on gangs that has reduced the number of shootings there. Baltimore’s murder rate is currently about two-and-a-half times Chicago’s. Mayor Catherine Pugh has called for federal help. On Friday, two federal agents from the Division of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in West Baltimore, shot a suspect who police say tried to rob them. There were 11 other non-fatal shootings reported last week, and Baltimore police arrested seven people with firearms, three shooting suspects, two teenaged carjacking suspects and two murder suspects. A daycare center worker allegedly slammed an eight-month-old baby to death in her crib.

Monday, May 22

8:50 p.m. Maurice Stovall, a 33-year-old African-American man, was shot inside a house on the 1700 block of Abbotston Street in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood. He was dead when police found him. Stovall had resided on the 1700 block of Carswell Street, about a block from where he was killed.

Tuesday, May 23

3:19 p.m. Reese Bowman, an eight-month-old Caucasian girl, was at a daycare center on the unit block of South High Street in Jonestown when she was beaten to death. Police say the caretaker, Leah Walden, a 23-year-old African-American woman, held a pillow over Bowman’s head, then slammed her into a crib and shook her body violently. Police arrested Walden, who had worked at the daycare center for two years, and charged her with first-degree murder, assault, child abuse and other charges. State officials shut down the daycare center.

Wednesday, May 24

12:53 a.m. Tyrone Dickens, a 27-year-old African-American man, was on the 400 block of South Payson Street in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood when someone shot him more than once in the body. He died soon afterward at a hospital. Like Stovall, Dickens died within a few blocks of his home; he’d resided on the 1900 block of Wilkens Avenue.

12:45 p.m. Bernard Madison, a 28-year-old African-America man who police had not yet publicly identified as of press time was on the 1300 block of N. Calhoun Street in Sandtown-Winchester when a man walked up and started shooting him, continuing to fire after Madison fell. The shooter then ran to a silver Nissan and sped away, according to police.

Dorian Faulkner, a 29-year-old African-American woman, died from gunshot wounds she sustained on May 21 on the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue. At about noon that day, police responding to a call about gunshots found Faulkner lying on the ground, unresponsive. Searching for her identification, police say they found a gun on her. She had lived on the 2500 block of Druid Hill Avenue.

Friday, May 26

7:50 p.m. Jermaine Mitchell, a 23-year-old African-American man, was on the 1800 block of Hope Street when someone shot him multiple times. He died in the street. Police say Mitchell resided on the 900 block of McAleer Court.

Monday, May 29

11:36 p.m. A 30-year-old man who police have not yet further identified was inside a house on the 1700 block of Ruxton Avenue when someone shot him in the chest. He died later at a hospital. Police say they have a person of interest but had not arrested anyone as of press time.

Tuesday, May 30

12:35 a.m. Omar Farabee, a 31-year-old African-American man, was on the 4000 block of West Belvedere Avenue in Woodmere when someone shot him multiple times. Medics found a gun under him. They took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Farabee had resided on the 5300 block of Beaufort Avenue, according to police.

Updates

The person killed on Monday, May 22 on the 5100 block of York Road was Bruce Chester, a 66-year-old Caucasian man.

On May 26, warrant apprehension detectives arrested Qu’Sean Swilling, a 19-year-old African-American man residing on the 3400 block of Caton Avenue. Swilling is charged with first-degree murder in the April 29 shooting death of Ashley Long, a 29-year-old African-American woman, on the 700 block of Rose Street. He is held without bail.

