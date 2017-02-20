Murder Ink 2/20/17: 2 murders this week, 47 murders this year

Two murders in a week is rare news in Baltimore. Police made an arrest in one of them. There were 14 non-fatal shootings, however, including two doubles and a triple. Police also arrested six people for having guns, but none were charged with shootings.

Thursday, February 16

12:15 p.m. Iran Timmons, a 46-year-old African-American man, was on the 600 block of E. Eager Street when someone stabbed him. Police think he was in a store when he got into an altercation. He died. Later that day, police arrested Edwin Vargas, age 45, and charged him with first degree murder.

Saturday, February 18

4:35 p.m. Antoine Mayo, a 41-year-old African-American man, was on the 400 block of S. Mount Street in Mount Clare, when someone shot him in the head and chest. He died soon after at Shock Trauma. He had resided about four blocks away on the 400 block of S. Stricker Street.

Update:

Police identified the 21-year-old African American man who was shot to death on the 1700 block of N. Bentalou Street on February 1 as Brandon Anderson, of the 2200 block of Baker Street. The case is still open.

