Murder Ink: 2016 ends with 318 murders; new year starts with three

Murders This Week:12

Murders This Year: 3

This Murder Ink tallies homicides since Dec. 19. Baltimore finished 2016 with 318 murders—down from last year's 344 but still more than any other year since the early 1990s. Police made several homicide arrests during the holiday week, including one young man who was charged with three separate city killings. The first murder of 2017 came 15 hours into the new year, and the second, two hours later, was committed on the same block as the Western District Police Station. An officer heard the shots and ran toward them, finding a mortally-wounded man inside a car on N. Mount Street. The suspect is at large.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

8:10 p.m. Luke Beeput, a 23-year-old African-American man, was on the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue with another 23-year-old man when someone shot them both. Beeput, of the 2600 block of Oswego Avenue, died at a hospital soon after. The other victim was also hospitalized.

9:16 p.m. William Bryson, a 20-year-old African-American man, was with a 38-year-old man near the intersection of Ward and Cross streets in Pigtown when someone shot them both. They drove to Harbor Hospital where staff called police. Bryson, who had resided on the 500 block of N. Carrollton Avenue, died shortly after that.

Thursday, Dec. 22

6:25 p.m. Tijae Barnes, a 21-year-old African-American woman, was in her home on the 3600 block of Lyndale Avenue when someone shot her in the head. She died. Police say two brothers, Trevante and Tikoy Mahoney, ages 20 and 17, forced their way into the house and shot Barnes to death. They arrested the Mahoneys, of the 3500 block of Erdman Avenue, on Dec. 28 and charged them with murder. The detectives think the Mahoneys were targeting someone else.

6:25 p.m. Terry Griffin, a 41-year-old African-American man, was on the 2400 block of Eutaw Place when someone shot him multiple times. A police officer found him there and witnesses said a black BMW was seen speeding away from the scene. Griffin died at a hospital before the next day. He had resided on the 5500 block of Whitby Road.

Friday, Dec. 23

6:30 a.m. James Johnson, Sr., a 59-year-old African-American man, was near his home on the 1100 block of Ward Street in Pigtown when someone shot him multiple times in the belly. He died.

4:45 p.m. Qu'nas Brandon, a 20-year-old African-American man, was on the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue when someone shot him in the head. He died soon after at a hospital. Brandon had lived on the 1800 block of Poplar Grove.

Sunday, Dec. 25

3:50 p.m. Juan Portillo, a 35-year-old Hispanic man, was on the 100 block of N. Montford Avenue on Christmas afternoon when someone shot him multiple times. Police found him there; medics got him to a hospital where he died. Police think the incident started as a robbery.

4:20 p.m. Carl Stepek, a 60-year-old Caucasian man, was in his home on the 2000 block of Bank Street when someone stabbed him in the back. Police believe he got into an argument with his assailant, who stabbed him then fled the house. Stepek died at a hospital.

Saturday, Dec. 31

1:00 a.m. Keith Patterson, a 39-year-old African-American man, was on the 2200 block of E. North Avenue when someone shot him multiple times. Police say Patterson got into a fight in the Robbie's Nest bar. The man he fought then left the bar with some friends, but when Patterson left a little later, the suspect shot him. Patterson died at a Hopkins Hospital shortly afterward. He had resided on the 1600 block of Carswell Street.

Sunday, Jan. 1

3:15 p.m. Sheamon Pearlie, a 20-year-old African-American man, was on the 1800 block of W. Fayette Street when someone shot him. Police patrolling nearby heard the shots. Pearlie was dead on the street. He had resided on the 4600 block of Reisterstown Road.

5:30 p.m. James Williams, a 33-year-old African-American man, was on the 1000 block of N. Mount Street sitting inside a car when a man shot him. This block is the location of the Western District Police Station. An officer saw the suspect with the gun but did not catch him. Williams was dead. He had lived on the 1100 block of N. Stricker Street.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

11:32 a.m. Two 24-year-old men who police have not yet identified publicly walked into a hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. One was hit in the upper body and the other in the abdomen. The man who was shot in the abdomen died.

Updates:

Police identified two recent murder victims and announced several homicide arrests. The African-American man killed on the 400 block of S. Monroe Street on Dec. 14 was Darrick Smith, 31, of the same block. The 22-year-old African-American man killed on the 1800 block of Rayner Avenue on Dec. 19 was Anthony Lasalle Brown of the 3400 block of Kentucky Avenue. Police have not yet released the name of the older man who was shot to death along with him.

On Dec. 22 police served an arrest warrant on Dennis Diggs, 18, of York, Pennsylvania. They charged Diggs with the Oct. 2, 2016 murder of Jackson Bleier, a 22-year-old Caucasian man. Diggs was previously charged with two other unrelated murders: Jamie Christian, a 22-year-old African-American man who was shot to death on Oct. 24, 2016, and Jarrell Hicks, a 29-year-old African-American man killed on March 24, 2015. Diggs is held without bail.

On Dec. 29 police arrested Alvin Spriggs, 42, of the 4400 block of Maplewood Drive. Spriggs is charged with the July 24, 2016 murder of Todd Dillard, a 23-year-old African-American man.

On January 3, 2017, police arrested Darrell Banks, 34, and charged him with the December 9, 2016 murder of Keith Ramsey, a 32-year-old African-American man.

Click here for more from Edward Ericson Jr. or email Edward at eericson@citypaper.com

