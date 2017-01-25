Murder Ink 1/25/17: 9 murders this week; 20 murders this year

Because of a short deadline last week, this week’s Murder Ink covers nine days.

Friday, Jan. 13

11:30 p.m. Dominique Hall, a 24-year-old African-American man, was on the 3400 block of Grantley Road in the Ashburton neighborhood when someone shot him in the head and body. Police say several masked men had been loitering in the area just beforehand. Hall was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sunday, Jan. 15

10:25 a.m. Rashawn Fenner, a 24-year-old African-American man, was on the 1800 block of N. Carey Street when someone shot him multiple times. He died. Fenner had resided on the 2300 block of Brookfield Avenue.

5:05 p.m. Andrew Zachary, a 23-year-old African-American man, was on the 800 block of Clintwood Street when he was approached by someone and words were exchanged. Then someone shot him in the chest. He died soon after at Shock Trauma. He had resided on the 5600 block of Plymouth Road.

Thursday, Jan. 19

2:46 a.m. Angelo Wheeler, a 38-year-old African-American man, was on the 1600 block of Chilton Street when he got into an altercation with someone, who pulled out a handgun and shot him in the head. Wheeler died.

7:00 p.m. George Cookson, a 33-year-old Caucasian man, was shot to death on the 1400 block of Popland Street in Curtis Bay. Police called to the shooting found Cookson inside a vacant house. Medics got him to a hospital where he died. Cookson had resided on the 500 block of Annabel Avenue.

Friday, Jan. 20

8:20 p.m. Herbert Allen, a 44-year-old African-American man, was on the 600 block of Dumbarton Avenue in Pen Lucy when someone shot him more than once. Medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

10:30 p.m. Shawn Davis, a 34-year-old African-American man, was on the 100 block of N. Howard Street downtown when someone shot him in the chest. He died later at a hospital. He had resided, according to police, on the 4000 block of Corse Avenue.

Sunday, Jan. 22

2:10 a.m. Oscar Acevedo, a 24-year-old Hispanic man, was outside the Royal Farms store on the 2000 block of Fleet Street when he got into an altercation with someone who then stabbed him multiple times and fled. Acevedo died later at a hospital. He had lived on the 1400 block of E. Baltimore Street.

9:55 p.m. A man who police have not yet identified publicly was on the 2900 block of E. Biddle Street when someone shot him multiple times in the body. Police found him there and medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

Updates:

The man who was shot to death on Jan. 10 on the 3000 block of Erdman Avenue was Teshombae Harvell, a 27-year-old African-American man. He lived on the block.

The man who was shot to death while riding a bicycle on the 2900 block of Barclay Street on Jan. 12 has been identified as Domonique Thaniel, a 37-year-old African-American man.