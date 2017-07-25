Murder Ink: 8 murders this week, 195 murders this year

Another week for Baltimore at the one-murder-per-day pace. Oldest victim: 97. There were also 18 non-fatal shootings this week and 12 gun arrests.

Monday, July 17

7:00 p.m. Maurice Finney, a 22-year-old African-American man of the 800 block of Stoll Street, was on the 3200 block of W. Baltimore Street when someone shot him and another man. A patrol officer found both men and summoned medics. Finney was shot in the upper body, and he died at a hospital. The other man is expected to survive. This was the second murder on that block in three days.

Tuesday, July 18

1:41 p.m. A man who police have not yet identified publicly was on the 1000 block of Harlem Avenue in Harlem Park when someone shot him and another man. One man died and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment.

1:45 p.m. Rashaw Scott, a 26-year-old African-American man, was parked in a car with a 20-year-old man on the 500 block of N. Fremont Avenue when someone shot him multiple times in the body. He tried to drive off but crashed the car. He died at a hospital. Scott lived on the 1000 block of Edmondson Avenue. He made news in 2013 when he escaped an assassination attempt in Cherry Hill that took the life of his 16-month-old son, Carter Scott.

Wednesday, July 19

11:15 p.m. Police called to the 100 block of W. 25th Street found a man who was dead, who they have not yet identified publicly, with "trauma to the neck."

Friday, July 21

6:50 p.m. Waddell Tate, a 97-year-old African-American man, was in his home on the 1700 block of Darley Avenue when someone broke in and beat him to death. Family members found him and called police, who were unable to determine if anything was taken other than Tate's life.

7:51 p.m. Ray Woodland, Jr., 45-year-old African-American man who lived on the unit block of S. Monastery Avenue, was on the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue when someone stabbed him. He died soon after at a hospital. Police have published photographs of several persons of interest, and are looking for the publics help to identify them.

Saturday, July 22

11:35 p.m. Malone Sanders, a 21-year-old African-American woman, was on the 500 block of Brunswick Street when someone shot her multiple times in the head and body. She died. Hers was the second murder on that block this year; Sherman Smith was shot to death there on April 2, and Carlton Beachum was charged with that murder. There were no other murders recorded in the Millhill neighborhood during the past decade. Sanders had resided on the 1100 block of N. Gilmore Street.

Sunday, July 23

2:34 a.m. Vincent Waters, a 24-year-old African-American man, was on the 1100 block of Whitelock Street when someone shot him multiple times in the torso. Police found him there, medics got him to a hospital where he died. He had resided on the 1300 block of E. Biddle Street.

Updates

The person who was shot to death on July 14 in the 100 block of Reedbird Avenue in Cherry Hill was Melvin Allen Truesdale Jr. a 24-year-old African-American man, of the 3900 block of Whispering Meadow Drive.

The person killed on the 3200 block of W. Baltimore Street on July 14 was Christopher Hockaday, a 31-year-old African-American man. He lived on the unit block of South Hilton Street.

This week: 8

This year: 195