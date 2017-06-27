Murder Ink: 6 murders this week, 166 murders this year

The city's homicide rate shows no signs of slowing down. There were 29 fewer homicides in Baltimore last year as of this date. There were 23 fewer in 2015, a record year for Baltimore murders. Police Union President Gene Ryan says he and members are reaching out to business and community leaders to formulate a crime-fighting plan. Commissioner Kevin Davis says he already has a plan. City Councilman Brandon Scott (2nd District), who's the vice-chair of the Council's Public Safety Committee, says the mayor's administration promised to show a plan months ago but hasn't yet. Mayor Catherine Pugh celebrated the reopening of the Crispus Attucks Recreation Center and says Baltimore youth were offered a record number of summer jobs this year.

Tuesday, June 20

12:22 a.m. Larry Bustion, a 53-year-old African-American man, was on the 1700 block of Ellsworth Street when someone shot him in the head. He died at a hospital. Police say Bustion had resided on the 1600 block of E. Lanvale Street.

Thursday, June 22

8:45 p.m. Police called to an assault on the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue discovered Khaya Lambert, a 23-year-old African-American woman, inside her apartment. She had been stabbed and shot. She was dead. The initial call came from a man who told police he heard a crash in the apartment adjacent to his, and when he checked on that, he found William Mason, a 32-year-old African-American man, covered in blood and holding a knife. He told police that Mason tried to stab him. Police arrested Mason, then followed his bloody footprints back to an open apartment door, where they found Lambert's body inside. Police say Mason had been Lambert's boyfriend. He is charged with murder.

Friday, June 23

4:55 p.m. Alfred Carrington, a 53-year-old African-American man, was on the 1600 block of N. Gay Street when someone stabbed him in the chest. Police later arrested his girlfriend, Adriana Locklear, a 32-year-old Caucasian woman, and charged her with the murder. Carrington had resided on the 1700 block of N. Gay Street.

7:35 p.m. Charles Johnson, a 31-year-old African-American man, was on the 5200 block of St. Charles Avenue, where he lived, when someone shot him. He died soon after at a hospital.

Sunday, June 25

12:45 a.m. Randy Rochester, a 32-year-old African-American man, was on the 2500 block of Hoffman Street in the Berea neighborhood when someone shot him in the head. Medics got him to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died. Police say Rochester resided on the 800 block of Aisquith Street.

5:45 p.m. A man who police have not yet identified publicly was traveling in a car on the 1200 block of Cochran Avenue when someone shot him more than once. The man crashed on the 5600 block of the Alameda, at the market around the corner, where police were called for an accident and discovered he had been shot. Medics transported the man to a hospital, where he died.

Updates:

Spence Jeffers and Steven Johnson were sentenced last week in connection to the Aug. 26, 2015 killing of Kevin Gray, a 23-year-old African-American man. Undercover police saw what looked like a hit when two men approached Gray, pulled guns, and shot him. Police chased down Jeffers and caught Johnson later. Both were sentenced to 110 years for conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder, using a handgun to commit a crime of violence, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

On June 20, 2017, Warrant Apprehension detectives arrested 21-year-old Miguel Duke of the 2400 block of Westwood Avenue and charged him with Troy Horton Jr.'s murder. Horton, a 30-year-old African-American man, was shot to death on May 29 on the 1700 block of Ruxton Avenue.

On June 22, a warrant squad arrested Cortney Roy, a 25-year-old African-American woman, in Queenstown, and charged her with the May 6 murder of Tony Tingle, a 31-year-old African-American man, on the 1300 block of Stricker Street. Police had previously charged Marcus Joyner with this murder. He is due to be arraigned on July 11.

On June 20, Aubrey Stokes was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 33 years in prison for the second degree murder of Travis Dixon in 2015. Prosecutors say Stokes gave Dixon $400 to "act as a middleman for a purchase" but then Dixon just kept the cash. So Stokes killed him.

This week: 6

This year: 166