Murder Ink 8/31/16: 9 murders this week, 200 murders this year

Baltimore passed a grim milestone this week, clocking its 200th murder of the year while police made two arrests for attempted murder and one for murder. They also found skeletal remains in Wyman Park (pending autopsy it is not, yet, listed as a homicide). There were nine non-fatal shootings recorded and eight gun seizures.

Monday, Aug. 22

3:40 p.m. Willie Boyd, a 21-year-old African-American man, was near the intersection of Belair Road and Mayfield Avenue in Belair-Edison when someone shot him. He died soon after that in a hospital. Police say he resided on the 3400 block of Woodstock Avenue, about two blocks from where he was murdered.

9:15 p.m. Eric Burke, a 25-year-old African-American man, was on the 5300 block of Sinclair Lane in Frankford when someone shot him in the chest. Patrol officers heard the gunfire and rushed to the scene, where they found him dying. He made it to the hospital but didn't last long after that. Burke had lived on the 5100 block of Goodnow Road, about a quarter mile from where he was killed. The murder occurred about 2.5 miles east of the one earlier in the day.

11:00 p.m. Domonick Parker, a 31-year-old African-American man, was near his home on the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue in the Barclay neighborhood when someone stabbed him in the torso. He died. His murder occurred 2.5 miles west of Willie Boyd's.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

6:25 p.m. Minesh Tyler, a 28-year-old African-American man, was in a car on the 200 block of S. Augusta Avenue in Irvington when someone shot him in the upper body. Police came and medics got him to a hospital, where he lingered for five days before dying on Sunday morning.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

12:20 p.m. Kion Frisoen, a 26-year-old African-American man, was on the 4400 block of Daytona Avenue in Towanda-Grantley when someone shot him in the torso and legs. Police found him there and medics got him to a hospital, where he died. He had lived on the 6800 block of Townbrook Drive.

10:20 p.m. Kristopher Pompey, a 25-year-old African-American man, was on the 600 block of Hillview Road in Cherry Hill when someone shot him in the chest. He died there, a six-minute walk from his home on the 200 block of Bridgeview Road, which is where Kevin Kernes was gunned-down on Aug. 20. Pompey was the fifth person murdered in Cherry Hill this year. Last year there was one murder in the neighborhood.

Friday, Aug. 26

7:50 a.m. Franswhaun Smith, a 42-year-old African-American man, was on the 700 block of Murphy Lane in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood. Someone stabbed him in the back, and he died at the scene.

Lisa Studley, a 36-year-old Caucasian woman, was in a wooded area behind the 1100 block of Edwight Court in the Brooklyn neighborhood when someone killed her. At 3:40 p.m. Baltimore police got a call from Howard County Police, who put Jerome Arnold on the line. According to police, Arnold told them he had just killed a woman in the woods near the 4000 block of W. Bay Avenue. Police searched and found Studley, who was dead with "trauma to her upper body." Arnold was charged with first-degree murder.

Saturday, Aug. 27

2:30 a.m. Tykim Fisher, a 23-year-old African-American man, was near his home on the 1300 block of Cliftview Avenue, in the East Baltimore-Midway neighborhood when someone shot him. He died soon after at a hospital. He is the sixth person to be murdered in the neighborhood this year. There were six last year.