Murder Ink: The past three weeks of homicides in Baltimore

Because of vacation and a holiday, this week's Murder Ink covers three weeks from May 30 through June 19. The first two were quiet weeks, by Baltimore standards, with several murder-free days. Last year by this date there had been 129 murders, 31 fewer than this year. Young people continue to commit violence and become victims of violence in the city. Since May 30, police charged nine boys aged 18 or under with gun crimes, murder or attempted murder, and seven of this period's 17 victims were under 26.

Six killings overnight on Monday, June 12 into Tuesday, June 13 prompted a press conference in which Police Commissioner Kevin Davis announced mandatory 12-hour shifts and cancellation of leave for his beleaguered patrol officers. Multiple-victim shootings continued amid general indifference in City Hall, which is more focused on the federal Consent Decree and a long-awaited forensic audit of the police department's overtime practices. Davis blamed judges for the violence, saying that even when convicted, armed felons see their prison sentences suspended. Asked for data to back up the claim, the department released its conclusions, but not its data. It says that 60 percent of the 565 guilty illegal firearm dispositions since January of 2016 received over half of their sentences suspended, with the average person convicted of a firearms charge in Baltimore receiving a sentence just over five years and six months, with a bit more than three years suspended. The department wants the state legislature to mandate a minimum sentence of at least a year in jail for repeat gun offenders.

Tuesday, May 30

3:04 p.m. Everette Brown, a 35-year-old African-American man, was on the 1200 block of N. Caroline Street in the Oliver neighborhood when someone shot him in the face. He died at a hospital. According to police, Brown had resided on the 300 block of Herring Court.

Wednesday, May 31

12:00 p.m. Nathan Matthews, a 62-year-old African-American man who was shot inside his car on the 2400 block of Pickering Drive on Jan. 15, 2014, spent the rest of his life in a hospital and died on Feb. 9. The Medical Examiner determined that Matthews died as a result of the shooting, turning the case into a homicide. Police say they have a person of interest in the case but no arrests have ever been made.

11:30 p.m. Donta Culp, a 38-year-old African-American man, was on the 1900 block of Ridgehill Avenue when someone shot him more than once. He died soon after at Shock Trauma.

Friday, June 2

6:45 p.m. Donald Cherry, a 25-year-old African-American man, was near his home on the 700 block of Yale Avenue when someone shot him multiple times in the body. He was pronounced dead at St. Agnes hospital.

Saturday, June 3

12:00 a.m. Greg Manuel, a 24-year-old African-American man, was on the 1800 block of Rutland Avenue in the Broadway East neighborhood when someone shot him multiple times in the body. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Manuel had resided on the 1100 block of Harford Road.

3:06 a.m. Stephanie Weissner, a 29-year-old Caucasian woman, was on the 500 block of N. Bouldin Street in Ellwood Park when someone shot her multiple times in the body. Medics got her to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say Weissner resided on the 6900 block of Eastbrook Avenue.

7:12 p.m. Robert Smith, Jr., a 28-year-old African-American man, was on the 600 block of S. Payson Street, inside a car, when a gunman walked up and shot him multiple times in the body. Smith was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead. He had lived on the 2200 block of Penrose Avenue.

Monday, June 5

12:15 a.m. Timothy Campbell, a 44-year-old man, was near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Desoto Road when he fought with another man, who stabbed him. Campbell ran away and eventually made it to St. Agnes Hospital, where he died. Police found witnesses who told them the suspect's name, and they arrested Jason Alcindor, a 32-year-old African-American man, who is charged with murder.

Friday, June 9

10:30 p.m. Tyione Brown, a 19-year-old African-American man, was on the 500 block of Fremont Avenue when someone shot him in the upper body. He died soon after at a hospital. Police who responded to the shooting also found another man who had been shot in the leg nearby, on the 1500 block of Shields Place. They were not sure if the two shootings are related.

4:00 a.m. Emmanuel Johnson, a six-month-old African-American boy, was beaten to death. Police were called to the home on the 1600 block of N. Smallwood Street for a report of an unconscious baby. The boy's father, Perry Nelson-Johnson, 31, told police the boy had fallen off the bed and hit his head. An autopsy revealed injuries that were not consistent with that story or the evidence, according to police. The baby's cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma to the head. Police charged Nelson-Johnson, who is blind and uses a cane to navigate, with murder. Days later, police also charged the boy's mother, Angelique Petty, with first degree assault and child abuse.

Monday, June 12

8:20 p.m. Marco Stevenson, a 22-year-old African-American man, was on the 1100 block of Mount Holly Street in the Edmondson Village neighborhood when someone shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Shock Trauma. Stevenson had lived on the 4300 block of Cedar Garden Road.

10:35 p.m. Charmaine Wilson, a 37-year-old African-American woman, was home on the 1700 block of Gertrude Street when someone shot her. She died soon afterward. Police say they were called to the house at 9:26 p.m. for a common assault. Wilson complained that neighbors had stolen her son's bicycle seat and then assaulted another of her children when they confronted the alleged thieves. While police went to check that out, Wilson was shot.

10:35 p.m. At the same time Charmaine Wilson was dying about two miles away, Rodney Wheatley, a 28-year-old African-American man, was shot in the back and in the arm on the 200 block of S. Bentalou Street. Medics got him to Shock Trauma where he died as well. Police say Wheatley had been arguing with someone shortly before he was shot, and they have a person of interest in the case.

Tuesday, June 13